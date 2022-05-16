Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCAW) Short Interest Update

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCAW – Get Rating) by 261.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,198 shares during the period. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition makes up about 0.2% of Whitefort Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Whitefort Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.16. 4,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,197. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.06.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.