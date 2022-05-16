Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.00 million-$54.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.70 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.26 EPS.

DH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,860. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 756,587 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after buying an additional 314,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after buying an additional 524,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 241,849 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

