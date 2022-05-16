Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.50 million-$224.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.48 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.04-$0.05 EPS.

DH has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:DH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.92. 1,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,860. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $656,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,951.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.