Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC set a C$41.50 target price on Definity Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Definity Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.13.

Shares of TSE DFY traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$31.74. The company had a trading volume of 316,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,586. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.33. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$26.00 and a 1-year high of C$35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$749.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$766.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

