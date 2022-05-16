Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Cormark from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DFY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Definity Financial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC set a C$41.50 price objective on Definity Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.13.

Definity Financial stock traded down C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 316,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,586. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.33. The firm has a market cap of C$3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 15.75. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.00 and a 12 month high of C$35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$749.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$766.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

