Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the April 15th total of 113,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

DKL traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 55,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,597. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $54.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.45.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 159.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.29%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

