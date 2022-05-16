Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Short Interest Up 37.2% in April

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the April 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.2 days.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arsani William acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $474,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

DSGN stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Design Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

