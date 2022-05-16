Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Centric Health in a report released on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Centric Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
Separately, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
