Desjardins Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Calian Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGY. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Calian Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 target price for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Calian Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of CGY opened at C$66.73 on Monday. Calian Group has a twelve month low of C$51.99 and a twelve month high of C$72.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of C$754.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.75%.

In other news, Director George Brian Weber sold 1,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.75, for a total value of C$64,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,404 shares in the company, valued at C$285,159.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

