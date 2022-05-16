Desjardins Trims Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Target Price to C$1.35

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Desjardins to C$1.35 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.59.

Shares of USAS traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.70. 4,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $126.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.26.

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 113.34% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Americas Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,712 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 9.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,550,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 838,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the third quarter valued at about $399,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 666,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,876,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

