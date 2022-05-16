Desjardins Trims Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Target Price to C$3.00

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XEBEF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

OTCMKTS XEBEF traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,827. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

