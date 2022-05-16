Desjardins Weighs in on Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $47.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.