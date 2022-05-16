Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Down 20.8% in April

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,400 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 765,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 285,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

DESP opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $640.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.06. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.01 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,941.11% and a negative net margin of 31.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DESP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

