Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $64.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.48% from the stock’s previous close.

VFC has been the subject of several other reports. Williams Capital cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.26.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $47.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

