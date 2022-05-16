Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $123.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROST. Cowen cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $92.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $131.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

