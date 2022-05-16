Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “On the NYSE, shares of Deutsche Bank have underperformed the industry over the past month. First-quarter results benefited from higher net revenues and lower expenses. The company completed its €3 billion share buyback program in April. Cost-reduction initiatives are expected to help it achieve cost/income ratio target of 70% by 2022. Also, gradually improving economy will drive Deutsche Bank’s deposit growth while exiting nonstrategic businesses and assets will strengthen capital ratios. However, low interest rates will keep margins under pressure. Also, litigation issues due to past misconducts can lead to higher legal costs in the near term, and remain a concern for Deutsche Bank. Nonetheless, given the company’s sound liquidity position, it is less likely to default interest and debt repayments if the economic situation worsens.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DB. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

DB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at about $671,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at about $3,350,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,052,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,813,000 after buying an additional 2,166,479 shares during the period.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

