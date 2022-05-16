Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Target Price to $175.00

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $147.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $140.37 and a one year high of $276.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.40.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 53,578.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 211,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after acquiring an additional 211,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,960,000 after purchasing an additional 115,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,729,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,779,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 12.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,540,000 after buying an additional 70,185 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Quaker Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.
