Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Target Price to $175.00

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $147.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $140.37 and a one year high of $276.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.42. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 53,578.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 211,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after acquiring an additional 211,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,960,000 after purchasing an additional 115,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,729,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,779,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 12.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,540,000 after buying an additional 70,185 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

