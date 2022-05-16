Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Target Price to GBX 95

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s current price.

RR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 126.80 ($1.56).

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 83.85 ($1.03) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 78.44 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.00). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.02 billion and a PE ratio of 59.89.

In related news, insider Warren East sold 210,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.04), for a total transaction of £176,832.60 ($218,015.78). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £11,323.98 ($13,961.26). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,331 shares of company stock worth $3,448,850.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

