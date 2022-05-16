Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Target Price to $52.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital cut their target price on Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.66.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of TSE opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $69.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,945.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,957 shares of company stock worth $1,713,454 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinseo (Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.