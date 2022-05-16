Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €48.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) received a €48.00 ($50.53) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STM. Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($41.58) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($50.53) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($50.53) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday.

STMicroelectronics stock traded up €2.14 ($2.25) during trading on Monday, hitting €37.88 ($39.87). The stock had a trading volume of 4,874,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($13.05) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($22.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.69.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

