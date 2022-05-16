Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €17.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) has been given a €17.50 ($18.42) price objective by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DEQ. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.16) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($18.42) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($18.74) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($24.11) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock traded up €0.18 ($0.19) on Monday, hitting €15.48 ($16.29). The stock had a trading volume of 137,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. Deutsche EuroShop has a one year low of €13.26 ($13.96) and a one year high of €21.68 ($22.82). The stock has a market cap of $956.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.06.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

