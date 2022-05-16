Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €57.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €57.00 ($60.00) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($67.37) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.84) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.81 ($65.07).

FRA DPW remained flat at $€37.95 ($39.95) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a one year high of €41.32 ($43.49). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €49.27.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

