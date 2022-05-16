Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €63.20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €63.20 ($66.53) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($62.11) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($70.53) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($62.11) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.81 ($65.07).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock remained flat at $€37.95 ($39.95) during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €41.98 and its 200-day moving average is €49.27. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($43.49).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

