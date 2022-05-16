Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €74.00 ($77.89) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 94.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €61.81 ($65.07).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Post stock remained flat at $€37.95 ($39.95) during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.27. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($43.49).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.