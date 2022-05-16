Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €26.00 ($27.37) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.42) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($27.89) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($23.68) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.42) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.96 ($25.22).

Deutsche Telekom stock remained flat at $€17.95 ($18.89) during midday trading on Monday. 12,609,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($13.39) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($19.08). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.64.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

