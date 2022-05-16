Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €26.50 ($27.89) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €25.20 ($26.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.37) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($23.68) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($25.89) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.96 ($25.22).

FRA DTE remained flat at $€17.95 ($18.89) during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 12,609,159 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($13.39) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($19.08). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.64.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

