Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) PT Raised to €26.00

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from €25.20 ($26.53) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €26.50 ($27.89) to €27.00 ($28.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.37) to €26.50 ($27.89) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.
DTEGY stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,040. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56.
About Deutsche Telekom (Get Rating)
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.