Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) PT Raised to $185.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 42.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of DDS opened at $323.69 on Monday. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $107.52 and a 52 week high of $416.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.17.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $7.81. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 14.10%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 23.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren A. Stephens bought 20,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,732,000 after purchasing an additional 178,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 127.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 70,710 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 272.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 61,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2,550.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

