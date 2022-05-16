Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $372.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard's have outpaced the industry in a year, courtesy of its robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in first-quarter fiscal 2022. Both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rose year over year. This marked the eighth straight quarter of an earnings beat. Results gained from the continued momentum in consumer demand and better inventory levels. The company witnessed robust sales in men’s apparel and accessories, ladies, and children’s apparel. This along with improved margins and lower operating expenses as a percentage of sales led to bottom-line growth. However, it continues to witness a rising trend in SG&A expenses. Also, stiff competition and raw material price inflation remain concerns.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday.

DDS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $323.73. The stock had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,576. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $107.52 and a 52 week high of $416.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $7.81. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 23.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren A. Stephens purchased 20,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,119,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,732,000 after purchasing an additional 178,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,747,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,843,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

