Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $34.50 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $36.00. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s previous close.

DCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of DCOM opened at $30.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 47,920 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,488,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,248.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

