Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.07.

DDL stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80. Dingdong has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dingdong will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,205,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,172,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,069,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 515,160 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, fresh produce, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

