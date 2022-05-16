Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,470 ($30.45) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,676.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,899.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 43.36. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,354 ($29.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,504 ($43.20).

DPLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.15) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($31.44) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($40.56) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diploma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,150 ($38.84).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

