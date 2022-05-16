Diversified Energy Company PLC to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (LON:DEC)

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:DEC opened at GBX 120.70 ($1.49) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 116.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 110.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36. Diversified Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 94.24 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 129.20 ($1.59). The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Bradley Grafton Gray sold 166,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.45), for a total value of £197,035.22 ($242,923.46).

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.