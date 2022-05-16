Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the April 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:DHCNL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,000. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

