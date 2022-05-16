Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Price Target Cut to C$3.15 by Analysts at CIBC

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.15 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BEVFF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.19. 8,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $271.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 63.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

