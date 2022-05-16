Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Given New C$3.15 Price Target at CIBC

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.15 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of DIV stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.75. 275,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,496. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.94. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of C$2.49 and a 1-year high of C$3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.11, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$337.04 million and a PE ratio of 14.53.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.