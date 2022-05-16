Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Senior Officer Sukaran Mehta Purchases 1,000 Shares

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sukaran Mehta bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.11 per share, with a total value of C$41,105.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,763.83.

Docebo stock traded down C$2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$39.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,148. Docebo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$37.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.95.

Get Docebo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DCBO shares. Cormark lowered their price target on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$54.00 price target for the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Docebo from C$70.50 to C$63.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.05.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.