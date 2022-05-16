Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.27-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.69 EPS.

DLB stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.06. 1,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,526. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $104.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 48.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 55.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 120,496 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,302,000 after acquiring an additional 32,160 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 748,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,513,000 after acquiring an additional 51,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

