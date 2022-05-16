Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.25 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.27-$3.77 EPS.

DLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.06. 1,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,526. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.55. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

