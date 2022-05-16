Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of DOMA opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Doma had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.73%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Doma will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Ein purchased 332,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMA. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doma in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

