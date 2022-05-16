Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.80 EPS.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.81. The company had a trading volume of 45,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82. The firm has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 284,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,329,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

