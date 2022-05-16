Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.80 EPS.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,696. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

