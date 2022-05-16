Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.25 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,696. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.82. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

