Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,696. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

