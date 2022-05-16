Dov Shiff Acquires 10,824 Shares of SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Stock

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) Director Dov Shiff bought 10,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,630.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,871,109 shares in the company, valued at $18,465,189.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Dov Shiff also recently made the following trade(s):
Shares of NASDAQ:SKYX opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66. SQL Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $16.00.
SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.
