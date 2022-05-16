DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,830,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,827 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.