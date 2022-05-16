DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.86.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.
DraftKings stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.
About DraftKings (Get Rating)
DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.
