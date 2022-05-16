Drax Group (LON:DRX) Given New GBX 1,170 Price Target at Barclays

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 980 ($12.08) to GBX 1,170 ($14.42) in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 51.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.40) to GBX 1,150 ($14.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Drax Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 793.71 ($9.79).

Get Drax Group alerts:

Shares of LON DRX opened at GBX 774 ($9.54) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 770.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 656.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 388.80 ($4.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.43).

In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 21,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($9.51), for a total transaction of £164,084.22 ($202,298.38).

Drax Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.