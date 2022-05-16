DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered DT Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.38.

NYSE:DTM opened at $54.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $59.36.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.34 million. On average, analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in DT Midstream by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in DT Midstream by 2.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in DT Midstream by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

