Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock opened at $109.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.61 and its 200 day moving average is $104.96.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,137 shares of company stock worth $3,376,679. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 45.9% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $339,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.