Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRE. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

DRE opened at $53.62 on Monday. Duke Realty has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $57.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

